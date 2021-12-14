OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

