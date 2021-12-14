OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 10,307 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after buying an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after buying an additional 799,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

