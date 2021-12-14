OLD National Bancorp IN Has $407,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,609 shares of company stock worth $7,745,100. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $362.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

