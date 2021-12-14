OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 492,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

