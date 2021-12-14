Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.71. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

