Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE ODC opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

