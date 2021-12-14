Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OOA stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £193.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.03. Octopus AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.86.

In related news, insider Neal Ransome acquired 8,106 shares of Octopus AIM VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.98 ($14,247.36).

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

