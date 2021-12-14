Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.51 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,384,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,201,669 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

