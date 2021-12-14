Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.27). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYXH stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $19.72. 976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,164. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Nyxoah has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

