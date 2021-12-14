Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NMS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.