Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NMS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
