Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Price Target Cut to C$1.85

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.90 to C$1.85 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

NVO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 311,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38. Novo Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

