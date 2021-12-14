Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Price Target Cut to C$1.85

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.90 to C$1.85 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.
NVO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 311,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38. Novo Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile
