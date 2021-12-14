NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $16.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

