Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 295.2% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

NYSE:NSTC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.