Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells C$12,455.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$12,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 579,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,236.22.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Gordon Keep sold 110,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$75,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Gordon Keep sold 180,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

TSE:NDM traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 77,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

