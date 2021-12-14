Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $267.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.50. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

