Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Shares Up 9.4%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NENTF shares. SEB Equities downgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

