Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $4.29

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $4.29 or 0.00009162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $13.76 million and $2.14 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.29 or 0.07986148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00078256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,818.99 or 1.00073387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,242 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.