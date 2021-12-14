Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 69,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 541,670 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.41.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.