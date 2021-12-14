Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 69,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 541,670 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

