NIX Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $514,934.67 and approximately $76.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001995 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

