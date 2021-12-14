NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,698. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $262.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

