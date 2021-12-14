NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Raised to 8,150.00 at UBS Group

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from 8,000.00 to 8,150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8,150.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $106.38 on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $115.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.05.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

