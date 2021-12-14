NEXT (NEXT) Achieves Market Cap of $805,200.24

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. NEXT has a total market cap of $805,200.24 and $56.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00315386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.