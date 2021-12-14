Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Price Target Raised to 1,500.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 1,350.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $$16.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

