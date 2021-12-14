NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits One Day Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,784.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.74 or 0.00910008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00261429 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016991 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000875 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003315 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

