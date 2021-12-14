Newscrypto (NWC) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $65.95 million and $4.48 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.22 or 0.07987140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00077566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,292.63 or 0.99423686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

