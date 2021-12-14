Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 11.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 2.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 113.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

