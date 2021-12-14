Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $112.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

