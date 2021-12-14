Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,192,456 shares of company stock worth $58,356,230. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

