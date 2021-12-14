Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

