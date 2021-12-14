Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 519 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average is $229.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.58 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.