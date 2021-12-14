Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 5,944.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 116,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock worth $3,470,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

