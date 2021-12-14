New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $19.24 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 461,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

NYSE:TMX opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

TMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

