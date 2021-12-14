New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $18,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

