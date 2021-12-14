New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $312.39 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $259.54 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.49.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

