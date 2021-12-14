New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.12 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 2,100.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 646,123 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNVR. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

