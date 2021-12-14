New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.33 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Mosaic worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after acquiring an additional 133,639 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

MOS stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

