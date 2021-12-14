New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 367,014 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,014 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

