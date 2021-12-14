New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 75.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

