Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $667.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $667.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $600.00 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.