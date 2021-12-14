Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.96

Netcall plc (LON:NET) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.96 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 63.60 ($0.84). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.87), with a volume of 149,826 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.96. The company has a market cap of £98.62 million and a P/E ratio of 110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

About Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

