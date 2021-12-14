NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NCR were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NCR by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 158.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NCR by 8.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.