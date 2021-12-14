Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE NGS opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.94. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

