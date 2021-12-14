National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 45,183 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,183 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,924,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,386 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $784,346.76.

On Monday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43.

On Friday, December 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00.

NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. 1,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.71.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.