National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.10) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.49) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330 ($4.36).

NEX opened at GBX 237.80 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.53. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

