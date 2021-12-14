Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $82,105.67 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $82,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82.
NTRA traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 543,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.63 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natera by 275.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.
About Natera
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.