Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $82,105.67 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $82,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82.

NTRA traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 543,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.63 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natera by 275.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

