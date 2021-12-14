Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $51,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 24.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $205.48 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.90 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $908,804. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.