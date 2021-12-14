MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $91.69 and a one year high of $134.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

