MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $91.69 and a one year high of $134.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

