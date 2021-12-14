Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 741 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.