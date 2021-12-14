Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.10. The company had a trading volume of 69,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,636. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

