Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 230,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,260. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

